Plane carrying Malawi vice president reported missing

Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima
today at 9:30 AM
Published 9:55 AM

By Larry Madowo, CNN

(CNN) — A plane carrying Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other people has gone missing after it failed to make a scheduled landing on Monday, according to the presidential office.

The Malawi Defense Force Aircraft carrying Chilima and others left the capital of Lilongwe at 9:17 a.m. local time (3.17 a.m. ET), the presidential office and cabinet said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

