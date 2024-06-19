Skip to Content
Ecuador hit by a nationwide blackout, says government official

Published 2:38 PM

By Abel Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — Ecuador was hit with a nationwide blackout on Wednesday, according to the country’s Public Infrastructure Minister Roberto Luque, who said a transmission line failure caused a “cascade disconnection.”

“The immediate report that we received from the CENACE (National Center of Energy Control) is that there is a failure in the transmission line that caused a cascade disconnection, so there is no energy service on a national scale,” Luque wrote on X.

“We are concentrating all our efforts on resolving the problem as quickly as possible,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

