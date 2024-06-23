Synagogue in Russia’s Dagestan on fire as gun attack leaves at least one police officer dead

By Darya Tarasova and Jen Deaton, CNN

(CNN) — A synagogue and a church were fired on with automatic weapons on Sunday evening in the city of Derbent, in Russia’s southernmost Dagestan province, according to the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs Press Service.

The synagogue is now on fire with large flames and plumes of smoke billowing heavily out of a series of windows on at least one floor of the structure.

At least one police officer was killed and another injured, according to preliminary reports from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan duty officer.

There is no information about there being any parishioners in either place of worship currently, but officials say they are working to clarify details on casualties.

There is also no word yet as to the status of the perpetrators.

This is a developing story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.