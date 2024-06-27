5 killed in Slovakia train and bus collision

By Ivana Kottasová, Duarte Mendonca and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — A collision between a train and a bus in Slovakia has killed five people and injured at least five more, according to the country’s emergency services.

The emergency response is ongoing at the crash site in Nové Zámky, southern Slovakia, the Slovak Emergency Medical Service said on Thursday evening. Five ambulance vehicles and three ambulance helicopters are on the scene.

The train was traveling from the Czech capital of Prague to the Hungarian capital of Budapest and was carrying more than 100 people when it was struck, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The Slovak railway company ZSSK said more than 100 of the train’s passengers are being transported by buses to the town of Sturovo on the Hungarian border, AP reported.

“With the deepest sadness, I received the information of a tragic accident that happened late afternoon in Nové Zámky,” Slovak Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková said in a social media post. “All kinds of emergency services are on the scene and I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini, who was in Brussels attending a summit with European Union leaders, sent his condolences on social media. “I am very sorry for all the victims and my condolences to their families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and thank the doctors and rescue teams for their work done. I wish such catastrophes would avoid Slovakia in the future,” he wrote.

