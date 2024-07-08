Skip to Content
How to help Hurricane Beryl victims

July 5, 2024 6:28 AM
(CNN) — Hurricane Beryl, an early-season storm super-charged by abnormally warm ocean temperatures, hammered several Caribbean islands before hitting Texas. At least 11 people are dead.

Grenada’s Carriacou island was “flattened” when Beryl made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. It was also the strongest storm to impact Jamaica in more than 15 years.

Several charities are actively distributing aid. If you’d like to help victims, click here or use the form below.

