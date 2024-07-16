At least six killed in shooting near mosque in Oman

By Heather Law, CNN

(CNN) — At least six people are dead following a shooting near a mosque in Oman’s Wadi Al-Kabir region, according to the Royal Oman Police.

At least one police officer was among those killed in Monday evening’s attack and more than two dozen people of various nationalities were injured, including four Omani first responders, the police said.

The attack took place at the Imam Ali mosque, according to video obtained by Reuters and geolocated by CNN. The attack took place at the Shi’ite mosque during Ashura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, which holds particular significance for Shi’ite Muslims

Three perpetrators were identified and were killed during the exchange, according to the police.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that at least four Pakistanis were among the dead, citing Omani authorities. Another 30 Pakistanis were injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital, the ministry added.

The ministry condemned the incident, calling it a “dastardly terrorist attack.”

“We are heartened that the government of Oman has neutralized the attackers,” the ministry said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X Tuesday that he had been “deeply saddened” by what he deemed a terrorist attack.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims. I have instructed the Pakistan Embassy in Muscat to extend all possible assistance to the injured and visit the hospitals personally,” he wrote.

One Indian citizen was killed and another injured, India’s embassy in Oman’s capital city of Muscat announced in a post on X Tuesday.

The US embassy in Muscat has issued a security alert for US citizens, advising them to “remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities.”

It said visa appointments scheduled for Tuesday would be cancelled as a safety precaution.

The Royal Oman Police say military and security procedures have concluded, and an investigation is ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.