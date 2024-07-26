French rail lines disrupted by ‘coordinated sabotage’ ahead of Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Saskya Vandoorne and Jessie Gretener, CNN

Paris (CNN) — France’s high-speed train lines were targeted by multiple “malicious” acts including arson on Friday, in what has been described as “coordinated sabotage” to disrupt travel ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

France’s state railways company SNCF called the overnight disruption a “massive attack aimed at paralyzing the high-speed line network.”

In a post on X, SNCF said “a large number of trains were diverted or canceled,” and asked “all travelers who can to postpone their trip and not go to the station.”

The railway operator said the disruption hit Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines, with damage caused to several of its facilities. SNCF said one of the acts was “foiled.”

Travel on these lines is “very disrupted,” with the railway network needing to divert and cancel a large number of trains, SNCF said. Disruptions were expected throughout the weekend as work crews oversee repairs, it added

The Rémi Train Centre Val de Loire said travel on its railway lines would be disrupted until at least Monday, with a fire near the tracks in Courtalain, northern France impacting services to Paris.

The reports come just hours before the Olympic torch relay concludes and the Opening Ceremony begins, with more than 320,000 spectators expected to attend along the River Seine.

CNN has reached out to the International Olympic Committee for comment.

The French Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castera said the disruption to the train lines are “a sort of coordinated sabotage.”

Speaking to CNN affiliate BFMTV, Oudéa-Castera condemned the attacks in the “strongest possible terms,” and said it is “truly appalling.”

“Playing against the Games is playing against France, against your camp, against your country,” she said, according to BFMTV.

Oudéa-Castera said the incidents will disrupt hamper on Friday and the weekend.

“We will assess the impacts on travelers, athletes, and ensure the proper transport of all delegations to the competition sites,” she said.

In response to the attacks, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said Friday that police are stepping up security and focusing manpower on the capital’s train stations.

Security in Paris had already been bolstered in recent weeks.

France plans to deploy around 35,000 police each day during the Games, peaking at 45,000 for the Opening Ceremony, a spokesperson at the French interior ministry previously told CNN. In addition, 10,000 soldiers will be deployed in the Paris region – an effort supported by 1,800 police officers from around the world, they added.

Nicolas Nordman, Deputy Paris Mayor in charge of security, recently told CNN that authorities had been working for months to try to anticipate what might happen and were confident the ceremony would be safe.

The cause of the disruptions is currently unclear. But there has been growing domestic unrest, powered in part by recent national elections that saw a battle between the left and far-right.

Interior Minister Darmanin confirmed security forces had detained a “member of the extreme-right” this week who was “suspected of wanting to commit violent action during the Olympic Games.” According to Darmanin, the man had an “intention to intervene during a phase of the torch relay.”

This is a developing story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.