At least eight people stabbed in northern England

By Lauren Kent, CNN

London (CNN) — At least eight people were stabbed in the northern English town of Southport on Monday, with some of the victims being transferred to a children’s hospital, ambulance officials said.

Merseyside Police said it received reports of a stabbing and emergency services were called to a “major incident” in the town at around 11:50 a.m. local time (6:50aET).

“There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible. Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station,” police said in their latest statement. “Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

Local business owner Colin Parry, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident in Southport was like a “scene in a horror movie,” according to PA Media.

Parry said he believed that a number of young girls had been stabbed.

“The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie,” Parry said, adding that, “police have got him.”

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport,” Parry said.

The Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Trust in Liverpool, about 20 miles from Southport, declared a “major incident.”

“The Trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our Emergency Department is currently extremely busy,” the hospital said in a statement posted to its website. “We ask parents to only bring their children to the Emergency Department if it is urgent,” it said.

The British MP representing Southport, Patrick Hurley says he was “deeply concerned” about the “incident.”

“I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected. My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones and to the entire community,” Hurley said on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the name of the town where the incident occurred.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.