CNN - World

Passenger plane carrying 62 people crashes outside São Paulo, Brazil

today at 10:41 AM
Published 10:52 AM

By AnneClaire Stapleton and Tara John, CNN

(CNN) — A passenger plane carrying 62 people has crashed on the outskirts of São Paulo, Brazil, according to the country’s Civil Defense, CNN Brasil reports. The plane hit multiple houses, it also said.

According to data on Flightradar24, the Voepass plane left Cascavel and was en route to São Paulo when it lost signal shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. ET).

Dramatic social media videos of the crash showed the plane spiraling out of the sky. Another video, shared by CNN Brasil, showed the destroyed aircraft in flames on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

