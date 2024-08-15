Japan orders thousands to evacuate as Typhoon Ampil strengthens near Tokyo

By Jessie Yeung, Taylor Ward and Robert Shackelford, CNN

(CNN) — People in parts of Japan are being told to evacuate, with some homes losing power on Friday as Typhoon Ampil approaches the coast near the capital.

The storm, located 121 nautical miles southeast of Yokosuka, Greater Tokyo, has intensified to the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane, bringing winds of up to 212 kilometers per hour (131 mph) as it moves north at 18 kph (11 mph), according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).

Ampil had rapidly intensified over the past two days, partly because it moved over very warm water – meaning more moisture in the air to fuel the typhoon. It could strengthen further in the next 12 hours, with the storm reaching peak intensity as it passes by Japan.

In the coastal city of Isumi, one of the areas expected to feel the brunt of the nearby storm by late Friday, authorities issued an evacuation notice to nearly 17,000 households – calling on the elderly and those with disabilities to evacuate, according to public broadcaster NHK.

A similar notice was issued in the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, with authorities warning that all residents should be prepared to evacuate.

By Friday morning, as rain and wind picked up in coastal areas, more than a thousand households lost power, according to electricity company TEPCO.

Railways and airlines are also canceling services on Friday, during the peak summer travel season.

Two major airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, canceled about 500 flights in total serving the capital’s Haneda and Narita airports, NHK reported.

Rail travel has been disrupted too. Six lines on Japan’s extensive bullet train network are suspending services between certain stations and warning of major delays on Friday – including the key Tokaido line that connects Tokyo with Osaka.

Meteorology officials have warned that some parts of northern and eastern Japan may see violent winds, rough seas, heavy rain, flooding, landslides and overflowing rivers, according to NHK. They urged the public to exercise caution and stay prepared.

The storm’s center is expected to remain slightly offshore as it turns toward the northeast and moves away from Japan, according to the JTWC and Japan’s Meteorological Agency. If it stays offshore and only brushes the coast, it might only have a light impact on Japan, bringing rain and wind to some areas including Tokyo.

However, it could have a much stronger effect if the direction changes to bring the center closer to the coast, or even makes landfall.

The storm is expected to weaken by Saturday morning local time and die down as it moves into cooler waters over the weekend.

