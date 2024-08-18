Israeli strike kills 7 members of same family with Blinken set to push for ceasefire and hostage deal

By Mohammad Al Sawalhi, Jennifer Hansler, Dana Karni, Ibrahim Dahman and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Seven members of the same family were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Sunday, medical officials said, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Israel to push for a ceasefire and hostage deal.

At least seven people were killed, including six children and their mother, in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Deir al-Balah on Sunday, according to the Al-Aqsa hospital. The children’s father was injured, a hospital spokesperson said.

Muhammad Awad Khattab, the children’s grandfather, told CNN: “They were taken by surprise when a missile hit them and completely destroyed their apartment.”

“What did they do to deserve this?” he added. “What resistance did they have?”

As the war rages in Gaza, Blinken is traveling to Israel to, in the words of a senior administration official, “continue to stress the importance of getting this [deal] done.”

The fresh strike in Gaza comes just a day after an Israeli strike killed at least 15 people, all from the same famly, in the al-Zawayda area of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Nine children were among those killed, according to Gaza Civil Defense.

In a statement Sunday, the Israeli military said forces continue to operate in Khan Yunis and Dir al-Balah. It said the military struck “targets in the area from which the launches were fired toward Nirim (Friday) and destroyed loaded launchers in the area of Khan Yunis.”

The Israeli military had ordered new evacuation orders in north Khan Younis and east Deir al-Balah on Friday, further reducing the boundaries of the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone.

Palestinians in Gaza have faced a stream of evacuation orders. According to the UN, since October of last year, more than 80% of the Gaza Strip has been subjected to such orders, severely impacting the local population’s access to essential services and shelter.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza – launched following the Hamas attacks of October 7 – has killed more than 40,000 people and reduced much of the territory to rubble. Adding to Gazans’ woes, doctors this week detected the first case of polio in Gaza in 25 years.

Peace efforts accelerate

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Israel later on Sunday amid urgent efforts to finalize an elusive Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

A new ceasefire plan drawn up by the US, Qatar and Egypt was presented on Friday following two days of high stakes talks in Doha. Mediators have been stepping up efforts amid fears of Iranian retaliation for the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran.

Blinken’s visit has become an established pattern from the top US diplomat of traveling for in-person meetings to project high-level public pressure around the need for an agreement. He will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior figures on Monday.

The senior administration official would not say how the US intends to pressure the Israeli government to take the deal.

“Think it is apparent that a deal would not only be in the interest of the Israeli people, but would also help alleviate some of the suffering in Gaza. We’re going to raise all of these issues directly,” they told the press traveling with Blinken.

US officials including President Joe Biden have expressed fresh optimism of finalizing a ceasefire agreement. However, Hamas has dismissed the progress, with a senior official from the militant group telling the BBC that mediators were “selling illusions.”

According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, the Israeli negotiating team is still cautiously optimistic about reaching a ceasefire-hostage deal. A statement from the PMO on Saturday said there was “hope that the heavy pressure” on Hamas from the United States and mediators will “allow a breakthrough in negotiations.”

