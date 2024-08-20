Skip to Content
Bodies of six Israeli hostages retrieved from Gaza, Israel says

Published 12:30 AM

By Dana Karni and Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — The bodies of six Israeli hostages have been retrieved from Gaza during an overnight military operation, Israel authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint announcement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel’s security agency (ISA) named them as Yoram Metzger, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Chaim Peri, Nadav Popplewell and Yagev Buchshtab.

All but Munder had been announced dead in recent months by the Israeli military.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

