Flights canceled as Israel general strike aims to pressure Netanyahu to secure return of hostages in Gaza

By Helen Regan, Irene Nasser, Tamar Michaelis and Dana Karni, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s main international airport suspended flights Monday as part of a nationwide strike following public fury over the killing of six captives in Hamas tunnels under Gaza as calls mount for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a ceasefire-for-hostages deal.

The country’s largest labor union, known as Histadrut, has threatened to shut down the “entire” economy, with its chairman Arnon Bar-David warning on Sunday that Israel was “in a downward spiral, and we don’t stop receiving body bags.”

Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport confirmed to CNN Monday that it will halt departures and arrivals of flights for two hours from 8 a.m. (1 a.m. ET).

The general strike, which began Monday morning, reflects growing anger toward Netanyahu – who has been accused by critics of stalling efforts for a deal by some hostage families and their supporters.

It aims to put pressure on the government to secure a deal that would ensure the return of more than 100 hostages, including 35 believed to be dead, being held in Gaza. The vast majority of those hostages were taken during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, when some 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken captive.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in multiple cities on Sunday in one of the biggest nationwide protests since the outbreak of Israel’s war on Hamas.

Supporters have vowed a national response, and some protesters returned to the streets in Tel Aviv Monday morning, blocking a major avenue.

Three of the six hostages found dead, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, had been expected to be released in an eventual ceasefire, Israeli officials told CNN. Autopsies showed they were shot at short range on Thursday or Friday morning. Israeli forces announced the recovery of their bodies from an underground tunnel in Rafah on Saturday.

The discovery of the six hostage bodies has thrown negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage deal into question.

In Jerusalem, protesters called for Netanyahu to resign, while during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant lambasted the Israeli government for what he said was prioritizing control of a key border area known as the Philadelphi corridor over a deal to free hostages, calling it a “moral disgrace.”

Splits within the cabinet over the conduct of the war have become increasingly public and rancorous in recent months reflecting deep divisions at the top of Israel’s government.

American officials have described new urgency in reaching a ceasefire-for-hostages deal. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said while meeting the families of Americans held hostage that “the next few days will be critical” in the push to free those still held by Hamas.

Strike to hit public services, schools

As well as an impact on flights, some Israeli municipalities have said they’ll join the strike, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, according to a list from the Histadrut outlining who has joined the action as well as statements from some of the cities.

The list also includes government ministries that impact a wide range of public services, the document shows, including parts of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Interior Ministry, and others. CNN has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities could also be impacted, with both working on a weekend schedule and on an emergency basis, according to the statement.

The country’s teachers’ union has said it will not join the strike, according to a statement from the union, though support staff at schools will, which may impact education institutions.

However, Israel’s biggest universities will all join the strike, including the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University.

A spokesperson for the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said the shutdown would be more extensive than previous measures taken since the beginning of the war, such as a partial strike in June. This shutdown will include all activities except for exams.

Ahead of Monday’s strike, Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asked the country’s attorney general to request urgent injunctions to prevent the planned action.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Smotrich argued that a strike would hurt the economy during wartime and set a dangerous precedent. A hearing is set to be held Monday morning.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lauren Izso, Tara John, Michael Rios and Eugenia Yosef contributed reporting.