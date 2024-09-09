Israeli forces detain a United Nations convoy in Gaza

By Lauren Izso and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military has detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles in northern Gaza, according to a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces were acting “following intelligence that a number of Palestinian suspects were present in the convoy” and delayed the convoy in order to question them, it said.

The IDF said that the convoy was not involved in the transport of polio vaccines but used instead to exchange UN personnel, and that the incident is “ongoing.”

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the organization is aware “of an ongoing incident involving UN personnel and vehicles” and is working to establish the facts, Reuters reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.