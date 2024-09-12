Israeli intelligence commander to resign after being accused of failing to prevent October 7

By Jennifer Hauser and Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — An Israeli intelligence commander, who critics say played a pivotal role in failing to prevent the October 7 attacks, is resigning, Israel’s military told CNN.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, who led its 8200 intelligence unit, has informed them he will “conclude his role in the near future.”

The country’s public broadcaster Kan and several other media outlets have published excerpts of his resignation letter stating he feels personally responsible for not preventing Hamas from launching the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

“On October 7th at 06:29 I did not fulfill the task as I expected of myself, those at my command and commanders expected me and the citizens of the state I love so much,” the letter said, according to Kan.

“Today, in accordance with the state of the war, the processes of the gathering ranks and the building of the unit’s resilience, and after the completion of the initial investigative processes, I request to fulfill my personal responsibility as the commander of the unit on October 7 and at a time to be determined by my commanders to pass the baton to the next shift,” Kan reported Thursday.

CNN has not been able to verify the authenticity of the letter.

Shortly after the attack, a number of top defense and security officials came forward to take responsibility, to some extent, for missteps that led to Hamas’ attack on Israel, which left 1,200 people dead and another 250 taken hostage.

On October 16, the head of Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, tasked with combating terrorism, wrote a statement saying: “The responsibility is on me.”

“Despite a series of actions we carried out, we weren’t able to create a sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted,” Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar said.

Later that month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also received sharp public criticism after he accused security chiefs in a later-deleted social media post of failing to warn him about the impending attack.

In a May interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on the “Dr. Phil Primetime” show, Netanyahu admitted there were political and military failures. “The government’s first responsibility is to protect the people. That’s the ultimate enveloping responsibility. People weren’t protected. We have to admit that,” Netanyahu told Dr. Phil.

When asked if he held himself to that standard and failed in some way he added, “I hold myself and everyone on this. I think we have to examine how it happened. What was the intelligence failure?”

