Turkish aerospace company targeted in Ankara ‘terror’ attack, interior minister says

By Mostafa Salem, CNN

(CNN) — A Turkish aerospace company was targeted in a “terror” attack in the capital Ankara, Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya, said Wednesday on X.

Yerlikaya said there were casualties after the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) was targeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.