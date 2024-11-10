Keir Starmer to attend Paris Armistice ceremony, the first UK prime minister to do so since World War II

By Eve Brennan, CNN

London (CNN) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to France on Monday to attend Armistice commemorations in Paris, making him the first UK leader to attend the ceremony since World War II, according to his office.

Starmer will join French and British veterans alongside French President Emmanuel Macron to honor those who died in World War I as well as veterans of subsequent conflicts, according to No. 10 Downing Street.

The last UK leader thought to have attended commemorations in the French capital was former Prime Minister Winston Churchill at the invitation of General Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

“I am honored to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today,” Starmer said.

“These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come,” he added.

The UK prime minister is expected to lay a wreath alongside Macron at war memorials near the Champ-Élysées and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe – a symbol in France commemorating those who died during World War I.

Starmer’s presence, at the personal invitation of Macron, symbolizes “the close and enduring friendship between the UK and France,” the PM’s office said.

Ahead of Monday’s commemorations, Starmer is expected to meet Macron for a bilateral meeting to discuss topics including Russia’s war in Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He is also expected to meet his French counterpart Michel Barnier – the first time the pair have met since Barnier became France’s prime minister in September.

Monday’s visit comes as Starmer also announces more than £10 million (almost $13 million) to mark the 80th anniversaries of the Allied Victory in Europe and the end of World War II in the Far East in 1945.

Starmer’s office announced events will be held across the UK next year to mark the anniversaries on May 8 and August 15 respectively.

“This government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE (Victory in Europe) and VJ (Victory over Japan) Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen,” Starmer said.

