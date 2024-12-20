Tel Aviv hit by projectile fired from Yemen, say Israeli officials

By Lauren Izso and Edward Szekeres, CNN

(CNN) — A projectile fired from Yemen struck Tel Aviv overnight into Saturday, Israeli authorities said, in a rare instance of a failed interception over the city.

The projectile landed in Tel Aviv’s southern Jaffa area, Israel’s military said, adding that attempts to intercept a missile from Yemen failed shortly after sirens sounded in central Israel.

It said a fallen projectile was identified in the area. At least 14 people suffered mild injuries in the attack, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said.

Israel’s second-largest city, Tel Aviv is the country’s commercial and diplomatic center. Direct hits from projectiles fired at the coastal city are rare, due to its extensive air defenses.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, with shrapnel causing extensive damage to a school near Tel Aviv.

In November, shrapnel from an intercepted Hezbollah rocket hit a building in the city.

And in July, the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group based in Yemen claimed responsibility for a deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv – the first such strike on the city by the group.

