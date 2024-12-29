How world leaders are reacting to Jimmy Carter’s death

By Michael Rios and Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — World leaders have offered their condolences following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away Sunday at the age of 100.

The 39th American president led consequential foreign policy initiatives that still endure today, including a Middle East peace deal between Israel and Egypt, the normalization of relations with China that the Richard Nixon administration initiated, and the signing of treaties that gave Panama eventual control of the Panama Canal from the US.

In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

But Carter was widely criticized for his handling of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, in which dozens of American citizens were held captive for 444 days by Iranian revolutionaries who had stormed the US embassy in Tehran, angered by the US’ support of Iran’s authoritarian ruler Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi.

In their own words

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi:

“In this moment of sorrow, I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the president and the people of the United States of America. President Carter was a symbol of humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, his deep belief in peace and justice has inspired many individuals and institutions around the world to follow his path. His efforts in preserving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in history, and his humanitarian work demonstrate a standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world’s most prominent leaders in service to humanity. May God have mercy on former President Jimmy Carter.”

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino:

“I offer my condolences to the family and to the people and government of the United States on the death of former President Jimmy Carter. His time in the White House marked complex times, which were crucial for Panama in order to negotiate and agree on the Torrijos-Carter Treaties in 1977, which achieved the transfer of the canal to Panamanian hands and the full sovereignty of our country. May his soul rest in peace.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the 39th President of the United States of America, Mr. James Earl ‘Jimmy’ Carter, Jr. I extend my deepest condolences to the Carter family and the government and people of the United States. President Carter’s leadership contributed significantly to international peace and security, including the landmark Camp David Accords, the SALT II Treaty and the Panama Canal Treaties. President Carter’s commitment to international peace and human rights also found full expression after he left the presidency. He played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication. These and other efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations. President Carter will be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity. His legacy as a peacemaker, human rights champion and humanitarian will endure.”

French President Emmanuel Macron:

“Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

“I was very sorry to hear of President Carter’s passing and I would like to pay tribute to his decades of selfless public service. His presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and it was that lifelong dedication to peace that saw him receive the Nobel Peace prize. Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad. Whether supporting elections around the world and spreading healthcare solutions through the Carter Center or still building homes with Habitat for Humanity into his nineties, Jimmy Carter lived his values in the service of others to the very end. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the American people and to the family of former US President Jimmy Carter on his passing. He was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent, yet his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom. We deeply appreciate his steadfast commitment to Christian faith and democratic values, as well as his unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression. He devoted his life to promoting peace in the world and defending human rights. Today, let us remember: peace matters, and the world must remain united in standing against those who threaten these values. May his memory be eternal.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban:

“The memory of President Jimmy Carter will always be cherished in Hungary. By returning the Holy Crown to the people of Hungary at the end of the 70’s, he gave freedom-loving Hungarians hope in a hopeless time. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Carter family and the American people.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me. My deepest condolences to the Carter family, his many loved ones, and the American people who are mourning a former president and a lifelong humanitarian. May his selfless service continue to inspire us all for years to come.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva:

“Jimmy Carter was a senator, governor of Georgia, and president of the United States. Above all, he was a lover of democracy and a defender of peace. In the late 1970s, he pressured the Brazilian dictatorship to release political prisoners. Later, as a former president, he continued to campaign for the promotion of human rights, peace, and the eradication of diseases in Africa and Latin America. Carter achieved the feat of having a job as a former president, over the decades, that was as important or even more important than his term in the White House. He criticized unilateral military actions by superpowers and the use of killer drones. He worked with Brazil to mediate conflicts in Venezuela and to help Haiti. He created The Carter Center, a world reference in democracy, human rights and dialogue. He will be remembered forever as a name that defended that peace is the most important condition for development. My condolences to his family, friends, co-religionists and compatriots at this time of farewell.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel:

“Condolences to the people and government of the United States, especially to the family and loved ones of President James Carter. Our people will remember with gratitude his efforts to improve relations, his visits to Cuba and his statement in favor of the freedom of the (Cuban) Five.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

