Fire breaks out at ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey, killing at least 10

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) — A fire broke out at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring another 32, according to the country’s Interior Minister.

The fire, which broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, was reported around 3:27 a.m. local time, Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

The resort is a popular destination for holiday-makers in the winter, especially during school holidays, which run from January until the first week of February.

There were around 234 guests staying at the hotel, Governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Two of the victims died after jumping out of the building “in a panic,” Aydin said.

According to Yerlikaya, authorities mobilized 267 emergency personnel to respond to the blaze.

A number of videos, some shared on social media and others broadcast by Turkish TV stations, showed flames coming out of the top floors of the hotel. Some people were seen using tied bed sheets to try to escape the blaze.

Turkey’s Interior, Tourism and Health ministers are en route to the Kartalkaya resort and are expected to hold a press conference later on Tuesday, the ministries said.

