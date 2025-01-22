Pope Francis dissolves influential Peruvian Catholic group after investigation found ‘sadistic’ abuses

By Christopher Lamb, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis is taking the highly unusual decision to dissolve an influential Catholic group from Peru which has been plagued by allegations of abuse from within its community, including allegations related to its founder, for more than a decade.

News of the decision to dissolve the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, which at one point had 20,000 members across South America and parts of the United States, was confirmed in a statement by the group, although the Vatican has yet to comment or publish anything official about the move.

The decision to suppress the Sodalitium was first reported by Spanish-language site Infovaticana with the Sodalitum saying the “central information” in that report was true but that “it contained several inaccuracies,” although it did not specify what these were.

Figari has denied all the allegations against him. CNN has contacted his attorney for comment. CNN has also contacted the Vatican for comment.

A papal decision to dissolve or suppress a Catholic religious community is rare and in the Sodalitium’s case follows attempts by the church hierarchy to reform the group and a 2023 Vatican investigation which uncovered “sadistic” abuses of power, authority and spirituality. Its founder, Luis Fernando Figari, had earlier been found to allegedly committed sexual acts with recruits along with accusations of serious financial mismanagement, according to a 2017 outside investigation ordered by Sodalitium.

After the Vatican probe carried out by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, Figari was expelled from the order by the pope in August 2024 and a month later the pope expelled 10 more of its leading members. One of those expelled was found to have carried out “abuse in the exercise of the apostolate of journalism,” an unusual charge.

The Sodalitium, in a January 21 communique, said they had so far paid in excess of $5 million in damages to victims of abuse. “With this report, the members of the Sodalitium, feeling deep sorrow and shame for the harm caused to specific individuals and their families, reiterate our request for forgiveness to all those who have suffered because of these actions,” it wrote.

A victim of Figari told CNN last year that he was abused at least three times in the 1970s at the age of 17 with him and other victims looking to the Vatican investigation and papal response to bring a measure of justice.

But the victims have waited years for church authorities to act, with victims lodging complaints with the Archdiocese of Lima in 2011 and reportedly even earlier. A turning point came with a 2015 book, “Half Monks, Half Soldiers,” written by one of the victims, Pedro Salinas, and journalist Paola Ugaz.

Ugaz told CNN she believed the pope’s decision is “unprecedented” as it is the first time that “a Catholic organization that abused its members and committed economic misconduct” has been suppressed. Her journalism, she said, had led to a “tsunami of persecution that the Sodalitium directed against me for seven years” and that she owed “invaluable gratitude” to the pope.

Founded in 1971 in Peru as a lay group (a “Society of Apostolic Life of Pontifical Right”), the Sodalitium exercised huge influence as it sought to recruit mostly young white boys from elite Catholic schools and upper and middle-class families with political or business links.

It was also politically driven as a fight back against the rise of liberation theology in Latin America, a radical movement which began in the 1960s and focussed on supporting the poor.

Salinas told CNN last year that the group’s thinking mixed “the Catholic religion with fascist ideas – Spanish fascism,” while the 2017 investigation described Figari as “vulgar, vindictive, manipulative, racist, sexist, elitist, and obsessed with sexual issues.” That report also found that sexual, physical and psychological abuse took place in the order.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.