Five people shot at school in central Sweden

(CNN) — At least five people have been shot at a school in the city of Örebro, central Sweden, according to police who said the danger was not over.

Swedish police said Tuesday an operation is “ongoing” at the school, warning of a “suspected serious crime of violence.”

The public has been urged to stay away from the area and stay indoors, the police statement said. It is unclear how many people have been injured.

The Campus Risbergska school is an adult education center, according to the local council’s website. It is located about 160 kilometers (99 miles) west of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Students are being transferred from schools next to the site of the shooting, police added.

“The danger is not over,” the police statement said. “The public MUST continue to stay away.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

