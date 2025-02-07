Hamas to release three Israeli men Saturday in latest round of exchanges under ceasefire deal

By Lauren Izso, Kareem Khadder and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas has released the names of three Israeli men it said it would free from Gaza on Saturday, in what will be the fifth round of exchanges under the ongoing ceasefire.

Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy are expected to be released on the 491st day of their captivity, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed. Scores of Palestinian prisoners are due to be released in return.

Ben Ami, 56, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri. His wife Raz Ben Ami was also taken captive and was freed during a ceasefire in November 2023.

Sharabi, age 52, was also taken from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri. His wife and daughters were murdered on October 7, according to the kibbutz. His brother Yossi Sharabi, who was taken captive, died in Gaza, where his body remains, according to the Israeli military.

Or Levy, age 34, was attending the Nova music festival on October 7 when he was kidnapped. His wife Eynav was murdered in the attack.

Under the ceasefire deal agreed in Qatar last month, Hamas was to prioritize releasing women, children, the elderly, and those who are sick.

Since the ceasefire went into effect on January 19, Hamas and its allies have released 18 hostages held in Gaza – including five Thai citizens released outside the parameters of the agreement. In exchange, the Israeli government has released 583 Palestinians held in detention – some serving life sentences for serious offenses – but also a significant number of children held without public charge or trial.

Friday’s announcement came nearly three hours after it was expected, after Hamas on Friday accused the Israeli government of “continued procrastination and hesitation in implementing the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.”

In a statement, group said that “the pledges stipulated in the agreement have not been implemented in the specified manner, which exacerbates the suffering” of Palestinians in Gaza.

The United Nations says that “challenges continue in bringing into Gaza some critical humanitarian supplies,” though noted that prices have declined and the distribution of humanitarian supplies within Gaza has become easier, following the withdrawal of the Israeli military from urban areas.

Hamas said Friday that it expects Israel on Saturday to release 183 Palestinians held in prison in exchange for the three Israelis.

Eighteen of the prisoners are serving life sentences, 54 have lesser sentences, and 111 were detained in the Gaza Strip after October 7, 2023, the group said in a statement. The charges against the 111 were not clear.

Israel is yet to confirm the numbers and names of Palestinian prisoners who are expected to be released on Saturday.

