At least 20 injured after car drives into crowd in Munich

By Sana Noor Haq and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — A car plowed into a group of demonstrators in Munich on Thursday injuring at least 20 people, police said, hours before world leaders were set to descend on the southern German city for a high-level security conference.

Authorities launched a major operation near the city’s central train station, a spokesperson said, according to Reuters. Police detained the driver and did not consider him a further threat, the force said in a post on X.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance and other top diplomats will attend the Munich Security Conference, about 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) from the location of Thursday’s incident.

The car hit a group of protesters staging a demonstration linked to a strike organized by the Verdi trade union, according to local broadcaster BR24. Verdi said it had no further information on the incident.

One person said they witnessed police shooting at the car. “I saw that a man was lying underneath the car,” the eyewitness told German program BR24. “Then I tried to open the door, but it was locked.”

Eventually, the eyewitness retreated and turned to those injured, BR24 reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

