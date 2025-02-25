Israel and Hamas agree on new exchange as fragile Gaza ceasefire appears intact

By Eugenia Yosef and Kareem Khadder, CNN

(CNN) — Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to exchange the bodies of four hostages for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, an Israeli source told CNN, indicating the fragile Gaza ceasefire remains intact for now.

Israel had delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees since Saturday in protest of what it said is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas and demanding guarantees that future hostage releases would take place without “humiliating ceremonies.”

Hamas released six Israeli hostages from Gaza on Saturday in two public ceremonies and one private transfer, in what was the final return of living hostages in the first phase of a ceasefire deal that began last month.

Israel was expected to free 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including 23 children and one woman — but Israeli officials delayed that release.

Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce with the delay, casting some uncertainty over the precarious ceasefire deal, and said talks on a second phase would not be possible until they are freed.

On Wednesday, an Israeli source familiar with the talks said a new agreement had been reached to transfer the remains of four hostages held in Gaza in exchange for the release of the 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Hamas confirmed that an agreement with Israel had been made through Egyptian mediators, but did not specify how many Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and detainees would be released.

The Israeli official confirmed to CNN that the release of the remains of four hostages held in Gaza could happen as early as Wednesday evening.

Hamas and its allies continue to hold 63 Israeli hostages in Gaza. At least 32 of those are believed to be dead, according to the Israeli government – one of whom, the soldier Hadar Goldin, has been held since 2014.

The 42-day truce between Israel and Hamas is set to expire this weekend unless an agreement is struck to extend it. The two sides were meant to begin talks on a permanent end to the war in early February, but those discussions have not begun yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.