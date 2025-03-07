At least 12 injured in Canada shooting, police say

By Lucas Lilieholm, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Canada are searching for a suspected shooter after at least 12 people were injured in a shooting outside a Toronto pub, authorities said on Friday.

Four people have non-life-threatening injuries following the incident in the Scarborough district east of downtown Toronto, police said. The extent of the injuries of the remaining victims is unknown.

The suspected shooter was wearing a black balaclava and was seen fleeing in a silver car, police said, according to CNN newsgathering partner CBC.

Toronto’s mayor said “all necessary resources” are being deployed following the shooting and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough,” Olivia Chow wrote in a post on X. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

