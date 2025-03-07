What does King Charles listen to? Kylie Minogue and RAYE, according to his Apple Music playlist

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — When King Charles gets up in the morning, what tunes does he select to start his day?

It’s a mix of genres across decades, according to a new Apple Music broadcast show and playlist the monarch has curated – from reggae legend Bob Marley to the more recently Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter RAYE.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others,” the King says in the opening remarks of the broadcast, recorded at Buckingham Palace and scheduled to air March 10 to mark Commonwealth Day.

“It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places,” he says, according to a press release on Friday from Apple Music.

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

His Apple playlist also includes other familiar names such as Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones and Davido.

Besides the music itself, the King also shares “anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and reveals why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life,” according to the press release.

In a video message released on Apple’s website, Charles explained his love of music spliced with footage from a royal brass band playing a rendition of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Could You Be Loved” outside Buckingham Palace.

Listeners can tune in on Apple Music 1 throughout Monday and Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.