Cuba suffers nationwide power outage, plunging millions into darkness

By Patrick Oppmann and Lucas Lilieholm, CNN

Havana (CNN) — Cuba’s power grid collapsed Friday night, triggering a nationwide power outage and plunging more than 10 million people into darkness.

“At around 8:15 p.m. tonight, a failure at the Diezmero substation caused a significant loss of generation in the west of #Cuba and with it the failure of the National Electric System,” Cuba’s Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a statement.

Efforts to restore service are underway, the ministry added.

Video filmed by CNN in the capital Havana showed a street and its buildings shrouded in total darkness, with light only emanating from passing cars.

It marks the latest in a series of failures on an island struggling with creaking infrastructure, natural disasters and economic turmoil.

Cuban officials have previously blamed US economic sanctions, which increased under the previous administration of President Donald Trump, for further crippling an already ailing energy sector.

Critics also fault a lack of government investment in infrastructure.

For nearly a week in October, most of Cuba suffered near-total blackouts, the worst energy outages in decades.

This is a developing story and will be updated.