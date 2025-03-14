Mark Carney Fast Facts

Skip to Content
(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister.

Personal

Birth date: March 16, 1965

Birth place: Fort Smith, the Northwest Territories, Canada

Birth name: Mark Joseph Carney

Father: Robert Carney, teacher

Mother: Verlie Carney, teacher

Marriage: Diana Fox Carney (1995-present)

Children: Cleo, Tess, Amelia and Sasha

Education: Harvard University, AB, 1988; Oxford University, M.Phil, 1993; Oxford University, D.Phil, 1995

Religion: Catholic

Other Facts

Grew up in Edmonton, Alberta.

First non-British person to be governor of the Bank of England.

Played hockey while at Harvard.

Timeline

1995-2003 – Works for Goldman Sachs.

August 2003-November 2004 – Deputy governor of the Bank of Canada.

November 15, 2004 – Appointed senior associate deputy minister of Finance.

February 1, 2008-June 1, 2013 – Governor of the Bank of Canada.

2013-2020 – Governor of the Bank of England. The first non-British person to hold the position.

December 1, 2019 – Appointed UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

March 9, 2025 – Elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party.

March 14, 2025 – Sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

