Mark Carney Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister.
Personal
Birth date: March 16, 1965
Birth place: Fort Smith, the Northwest Territories, Canada
Birth name: Mark Joseph Carney
Father: Robert Carney, teacher
Mother: Verlie Carney, teacher
Marriage: Diana Fox Carney (1995-present)
Children: Cleo, Tess, Amelia and Sasha
Education: Harvard University, AB, 1988; Oxford University, M.Phil, 1993; Oxford University, D.Phil, 1995
Religion: Catholic
Other Facts
Grew up in Edmonton, Alberta.
First non-British person to be governor of the Bank of England.
Played hockey while at Harvard.
Timeline
1995-2003 – Works for Goldman Sachs.
August 2003-November 2004 – Deputy governor of the Bank of Canada.
November 15, 2004 – Appointed senior associate deputy minister of Finance.
February 1, 2008-June 1, 2013 – Governor of the Bank of Canada.
2013-2020 – Governor of the Bank of England. The first non-British person to hold the position.
December 1, 2019 – Appointed UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.
March 9, 2025 – Elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party.
March 14, 2025 – Sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister.
