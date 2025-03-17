Israel says it is carrying out ‘extensive strikes’ in Gaza

By Helen Regan, Abeer Salman and Lauren Iszo, CNN

(CNN) — Israel says it is conducting “extensive strikes” against Hamas in Gaza, throwing doubt on the fragile ceasefire.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency said early Tuesday it is “currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.”

The Civil Defense in Gaza said a number people were “trapped under the rubble of homes that were bombed in various areas” of the enclave. CNN stringers in Gaza reported the sounds of strikes in multiple locations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the operation, accusing Hamas of “repeatedly” refusing to release hostages and rejecting mediation offers.

“The IDF is currently attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war goals as determined by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages — living and dead,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

