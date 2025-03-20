London’s Heathrow Airport announces complete shutdown due to ‘significant power outage’

By Todd Symons and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest, will be shut all day Friday due to a “significant power outage” as a result of a large fire nearby, airport officials said.

“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” Heathrow Airport said in a statement on X.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.”

London Fire Brigade said a transformer within the substation was alight with 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters responding to the blaze.

“Firefighters have led 29 people to safety from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200-metre cordon has been established, with around 150 people evacuated,” Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said in a statement.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information, it added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

