Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro arrives by ambulance at the Rio Grande Hospital in Brazil on Friday.
today at 7:41 AM
By Alessandra Castelli and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized after experiencing “severe abdominal pain,” his son Carlos said on X on Friday.

Carlos Bolsonaro said his father was assessed for adhesions in the area of his abdomen where he was stabbed in 2018 and was sedated for tests at a hospital in Santa Cruz.

He is now “awake and lucid,” Carlos said, and being flown by helicopter to a hospital with more resources in Natal, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte.

“Once again, I ask everyone to pray and hope that everything goes well. Soon, doctors will provide more details about what is happening,” Carlos said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

