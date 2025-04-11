Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain
By Alessandra Castelli and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN
(CNN) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized after experiencing “severe abdominal pain,” his son Carlos said on X on Friday.
Carlos Bolsonaro said his father was assessed for adhesions in the area of his abdomen where he was stabbed in 2018 and was sedated for tests at a hospital in Santa Cruz.
He is now “awake and lucid,” Carlos said, and being flown by helicopter to a hospital with more resources in Natal, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte.
“Once again, I ask everyone to pray and hope that everything goes well. Soon, doctors will provide more details about what is happening,” Carlos said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
