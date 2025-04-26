Suspect in Russian general’s killing is ‘Ukrainian special services agent,’ Russian state media report

By Victoria Butenko and Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Russian authorities have detained a man described as a “Ukrainian special services agent” in connection with a car explosion that killed Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik on Friday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia’s Federal Security Service released a video of the man’s arrest, and alleged that he purchased the car that exploded in Balashikha, less than 20 miles east of Moscow, TASS reported.

The FSB accused him of planting the explosive device, but said that it was detonated from Ukraine, according to TASS.

CNN has reached out to Ukraine’s foreign ministry for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

