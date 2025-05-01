Gaza Freedom Flotilla says ship has issued SOS, after alleged drone attack off the coast of Malta

By Kathleen Magramo and Todd Symons, CNN

(CNN) — A Gaza freedom flotilla says one of its vessels is on fire and has issued an SOS, after what it claimed was a drone attack off the coast of Malta in international waters.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which is campaigning to end Israel’s blockade of Gaza, told CNN 30 people were onboard its ship when the claimed attack happened just after midnight local time.

“There is a hole in the vessel right now and the ship is sinking,” Yasemin Acar, the Coalition’s Press Officer, told CNN by phone.

Acar said the ship had “sent out SOS calls to the surrounding countries, including Malta” and that a “small boat” from Southern Cyprus had been sent.

Video the coalition posted on its X account appeared to show a fire burning on a ship, as well as smoke. The sound of two loud explosions can also be heard in a separate video clip.

CNN is unable to independently verify the videos.

“Our vessel is 17 kilometers off the shores of Malta right now in international waters, and they have been subjected to a drone attack twice,” said Acar, adding that the generators at the front of the vessel were the apparent target.

“This boat, however, is not providing electricity that is needed on the vessel right now,” she said, saying the coalition was not able to contact the burning vessel.

“We have 30 international human rights activists on that vessel at this very moment on a vessel that is sinking,” said Acar.

The flotilla did not accuse any party of being behind the claimed drone attack.

Marine traffic websites list the ship Conscience as flying under Palau flag and show it was located off the eastern coast of Malta on Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

