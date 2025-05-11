Hamas announces imminent release of Edan Alexander, last known living American hostage

By Abeer Salman, Jeremy Diamond and Dana Karni, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas has announced the imminent release of Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage held in Gaza.

The head of Hamas’ negotiating team said they had been in contact with the US administration “during the past few days” in talks that “showed high positivity.”

Following the communications, Hamas announced it will release Alexander as part of the steps toward a ceasefire that will see the crossings into Gaza opened and humanitarian aid brought into Gaza following an Israeli blockade that has lasted more than two months.

“The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations, and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to stop the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed manner, and manage the Gaza Strip by an independent professional body,” Khalil Al-Hayya said in a statement.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, will arrive in Tel Aviv Monday morning ahead of the release of Alexander.

The source called it “a total good will gesture,” especially since it comes with Israel poised to expand its military operations in Gaza.

“We’re going to go into immediate peace deal negotiations,” the source said.

In a closed meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday evening in the Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the members that Hamas may soon release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, according to another source familiar with the matter.

News of the announcement of Alexander’s release was first reported by Axios.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

