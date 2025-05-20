Motorcycle gunmen kill Mexico City mayor’s private secretary and adviser

By Gerardo Lemos and Ivonne Valdés, CNN

(CNN) — The private secretary and an adviser to the mayor of Mexico City were shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle in an attack in the Mexican capital Tuesday.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said Ximena Guzmán and José Muñoz died “during a direct attack,” in the Moderna neighborhood.

Brugada, as mayor of Mexico City, holds the country’s second most powerful political office after the country’s President Claudia Sheinbaum. Brugada and Sheinbaum are allies in the Morena party.

Mexico City and federal authorities said they are investigating the motive for the attack, and are analyzing surveillance footage to identify the gunmen.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office said the attack took place when the two officials were on their way to work and their vehicle was intercepted.

The attack took place between Calzada de Tlalpan and Napoleón Street.

Footage from the crime scene showed a forensic team inspecting a vehicle with several bullet holes in the windshield.

Brugada said her government was “deeply saddened” by the loss of their colleagues, describing Guzmán as a wonderful and kind woman, and Muñoz as one of the smartest people she’s ever met.

Sheinbaum expressed condolences to the loved ones of the two officials during her press conference Tuesday morning and offered her support to the investigation.

“We will get to the bottom of this situation and ensure justice is served,” Sheinbaum said.

The president said both Guzmán and Muñoz had been “working in our movement (the Morena party) for a long time; we have known them.”

Sheinbaum added that no further information was available at this time.

Political violence

Attacks on politicians are common in Mexico.

Last year, the country saw a record number of victims from political violence, with Data Cívica, a human rights organization, reporting 661 attacks on people and facilities. Many of the victims either held or were running for municipal-level positions.

In May 2024 a mayoral candidate was killed during a campaign stop in the southern state of Guerrero, in a shooting that was captured on video.

Days later, the mayor of Cotija in Michoacán state was shot dead as she was walking from a gym back to her house with her bodyguard.

In October, the mayor of Guerrero’s capital Chilpancingo was killed less than a week after taking office.

Earlier this month, a mayoral candidate in Veracruz state was gunned down alongside three other people during live broadcast of a campaign rally.

CNN's Michael Rios contributed to this report.