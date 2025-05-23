Ringleader in Kardashian robbery found guilty by Paris court

By Joseph Ataman, CNN

(CNN) — The ringleader of a gang that tied up and robbed the billionaire reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been found guilty by a Paris court.

Aomar Ait Kedach, unable to speak or hear due to illness, read the presiding judge’s verdict from a screen, as he had followed the whole trial.

Eight out of 10 of the defendants in the case were found guilty of crimes linked to the robbery. Two were acquitted.

