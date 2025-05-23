Several people sustain ‘life-threatening’ injuries in knife attack at Hamburg’s Central Station, police say
By Billy Stockwell, CNN
(CNN) — Several people have sustained “life-threatening injuries” in a knife attack at Hamburg’s Central Station, German police said Friday evening.
Police said they have arrested a 39-year-old woman, who they believe acted alone, after a major police operation.
There are currently no reliable figures on the number of injured people, they added.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
