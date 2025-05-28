UK prosecutors confirm charges against Tate brothers include rape and human trafficking

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Prosecutors in the United Kingdom have confirmed that they previously authorized charges including rape and human trafficking against self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said for the first time on Wednesday that it had authorized 21 charges against the pair. Tristan Tate faces 11 charges including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking connected to one alleged victim, CPS said in a statement.

Andrew Tate faces 10 charges including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, connected to three alleged victims, the statement also said.

The dual British and American citizens have previously denied any wrongdoing. A spokesperson for the brothers declined to comment.

The CPS statement revealed that British police executed an arrest warrant in 2024 in relation to the charges against the Tates, who were already facing investigations in Romania at the time.

In the separate case in Romania, the pair are facing charges over human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group in the eastern European nation. They have also repeatedly rejected the allegations made against them in that case.

The CPS said in its Wednesday statement: “A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.”

It added, “However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.”

Andrew Tate is also facing a civil suit in the UK, which is being brought by four women who accuse the social media influencer of rape. A spokesperson for Tate previously told CNN that their client “categorically denies these unproven and untested allegations.”

