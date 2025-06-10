Skip to Content
Several dead after shooting at high school in Graz, Austria, police say

By Stephanie Halasz and Rob Picheta, CNN

(CNN) — Several people have been killed after a shooting at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the reports of “several” suspected gunshots at the Bundesoberstufenrealgymnasium Dreierschützengasse school in the northwest of the city at around 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

Several people were killed, police said on social media.

The school was evacuated and the area was secured, with no further danger expected, the police added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

