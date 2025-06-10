Skip to Content
UK sanctions two far-right Israeli government ministers over Gaza comments

By Nick Thompson, CNN

London (CNN) — The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli government ministers over comments they made about Gaza, Britain’s PA Media reported Tuesday.

Security minister Itamar Ben Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich – who play a key role in propping up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition – will face a travel ban and an asset freeze, PA reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

