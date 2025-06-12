Skip to Content
CNN - World

Israel launches ‘preemptive strikes’ against Iran

Pexels
By
Updated
today at 5:20 PM
Published 5:39 PM

By Helen Regan and Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — Israel has launched what it called “preemptive strikes” against Iran and a state of emergency has been declared in Israel, according to the country’s Defense Minister Israel Katz.

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future” Katz said in a statement.

Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported repeated explosions could be heard in Tehran.

A United States official told CNN that there was no US involvement or assistance in the strikes carried out by Israel in Iran.

Israel’s National Security Cabinet had met throughout the night leading up to the attack in Iran, according to an Israeli official.

Israel has closed its airspace until further notice, according to the country’s ministry of transportation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content