Chinese student who drugged and raped 10 women in UK and China sentenced to life in prison

(CNN) — A serial rapist who was convicted of raping 10 women in the United Kingdom and China has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.

Zhenhao Zou, 28, was sentenced Thursday at Inner London Crown Court. Judge Rosina Cottage told him he would serve 22 years and 227 days before he was eligible for parole, taking into account time spent on remand, according to the UK’s PA Media.

Zou was found guilty in March of 11 counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment, three counts of voyeurism and a number of other offenses, including the possession of extreme pornographic images and the possession of a controlled drug with intent to commit a sexual offense.

Many of his victims were “unconscious and rendered defenseless” after being drugged, according to prosecutors.

Police and prosecutors said Zou, who also used the name “Pakho” online, contacted students of Chinese heritage on WeChat and dating apps, inviting them to his apartments in London and China to drug and assault them. The police said he also took items from his victims, including jewelry and clothing.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said Zou filmed some of the attacks using a mobile device and hidden cameras. The police said he “manipulated and drugged women in order to prey on them in the most cowardly way.”

Zou was a PhD student at University College London. He was arrested in January 2024 after one of his victims came forward to police.

Prosecutors in March said that the “courageous women who came forward to report Zhenhao Zou’s heinous crimes” had been “incredibly strong and brave” and that there was “no doubt” that their evidence had led to his convictions.

Ivana Kottasová contributed to this report.

