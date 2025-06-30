Israeli strike on cafe near Gaza City port kills dozens, hospital official says

By Kareem Khadder and Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — More than 30 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a café near the port in Gaza City, according to the head of the territory’s largest hospital.

Dr. Mohammad Abu Silmiya, the director of Al-Shifa hospital, said in an update on Monday afternoon that at least 31 people had been killed and 70 injured in the strike.

Videos geolocated by CNN show thick smoke rising from the scene as well as widespread damage to the café and the surrounding area. They also showed bodies being removed on stretchers.

The Israel Defense Forces told CNN it was looking into the circumstances around the strike.

The Al-Baqa café was a well-known spot for students, journalists and remote workers, as it offered internet and a place to work by the Mediterranean coast.

Silmiya told CNN that “most of the casualties are women and children,” including many students who were at the cafe for internet access.

He also said the hospital was short of ICU beds and anesthetics to treat the casualties.

“We are treating the injured on the hospital floor as no rooms and hospital beds are available,” the hospital director added.

Among those killed was a freelance journalist, Ismail Abu Hatab, according to other journalists at the scene.

The Hamas-controlled Government Media Office said his death brought to 228 the number of journalists killed by Israeli military action in Gaza since October 2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.