Volodymyr Zelensky Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine.

Personal:

Birth date: January 25, 1978

Birth place: Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Birth name: Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky

Father: Oleksandr Zelensky, computer science professor

Mother: Rimma Zelenska, engineer

Marriage: Olena (Kiyashko) Zelenska (2003-present)

Children: Oleksandra and Kyrylo

Education: Kyiv National Economic University, law, 2000

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts:

Former comedian, actor, writer and producer.

His best known role was in the television series “Servant of the People.” He played a destitute schoolteacher who unexpectedly becomes president of Ukraine after video of his anti-corruption rant goes viral.

Timeline:

1990s – Forms a comedy troupe with college friends called Kvartal 95. The group gains prominence performing in comedy competitions, and eventually starts a popular live sketch television show, “Evening Kvartal.”

2003 – Co-founds an entertainment production company, Kvartal 95 Studio.

2009 – In his feature film debut, Zelensky co-writes and stars in the romantic comedy “No Love in the City.”

November 16, 2015 – “Servant of the People” premieres.

2018 – Kvartal 95 Studio officially registers Servant of the People as a political party.

December 31, 2018 – Announces his candidacy in the 2019 presidential election.

April 21, 2019 – Zelensky is elected president, defeating incumbent Petro Poroshenko with 73.22% of the vote.

May 20, 2019 – Sworn in as the 6th president of Ukraine. In his inaugural address, Zelensky dissolves the current Ukrainian parliament and orders a parliamentary election. He also announces his intention to achieve a ceasefire in Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine which is the site of hostilities between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces.

July 2019 – Zelensky’s Servant of the People party wins an outright majority in parliamentary elections.

July 25, 2019 – Phone call with US President Donald Trump, during which Trump presses Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

September 25, 2019 – Zelensky meets Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. During a joint press conference, Zelensky says he does not want to become involved in American politics, and he stresses that he did not feel pressured by Trump during the July phone call.

October 1, 2019 – Zelensky agrees to hold a local election in eastern Ukraine, signing accords with Russia, European monitors and separatists from the region. The agreement could pave the way for peace talks between Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders. Ukrainian nationalists protest the agreement, describing it as a capitulation to Russia.

December 9, 2019 – Attends the Normandy summit peace talks in Paris, marking Zelensky’s first meeting with Putin. Ukraine and Russia agree to a new prisoner swap and a ceasefire before the end of the year. Zelensky calls the results of the talks “a draw.”

March 4, 2020 – Zelensky replaces the country’s prime minister, saying he hopes the new PM will “do the impossible.” Ukraine’s Parliament approves Denis Shmygal as the new PM, after accepting the resignation of Oleksiy Honcharuk at an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament

September 1, 2021 – Zelensky meets with President Joe Biden in his first visit to the White House. A joint statement issued by the two countries affirms the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

January 27, 2022 – Amid a buildup of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, Biden and Zelensky hold a phone call in which Biden warns that a Russian attack may be imminent. Zelensky tells reporters the following day that world leaders have been overstating the likelihood of war between Ukraine and Russia.

February 19, 2022 – Zelensky delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference asking for new security guarantees and preemptive sanctions on Russia prior to any invasion.

February 24, 2022 – Russian military forces enter Ukraine and begin a full-scale assault across airfields, military headquarters, major cities and ports. Zelensky introduces martial law and urges calm, “We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine.”

March 16, 2022 – Delivers a virtual address to the US Congress from Kyiv in the midst of the Russian invasion. Zelensky invokes Pearl Harbor and September 11 to make an appeal for a no-fly zone, additional sanctions and continued assistance.

April 3, 2022 – After reports of alleged Russian atrocities in the town of Bucha near Kyiv, Zelensky calls for an end of Russian “war crimes.” In his address, Zelensky announces a “mechanism of justice” will be established to investigate crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Ukrainian territory.

September 30, 2022 – Putin announces that Russia will seize four Ukrainian regions, in an annexation process which is illegal under international law. Zelensky calls the move a “farce” in a pre-recorded video statement and vows that “the entire territory of our country will be liberated.” Zelensky also said his country would apply for NATO membership “under an accelerated procedure,” but it’s unclear how long such a process will take.

December 7, 2022 – Time magazine names Zelensky its “Person of the Year.”

December 21, 2022 – During a surprise trip to the United States, Zelensky meets with Biden at the White House, and delivers a speech to a joint meeting of Congress, making a plea for more help fighting Russia. It is his first trip outside Ukraine since the war began in February.

May 14, 2023 – Zelensky is awarded the prestigious Charlemagne prize during a visit to Germany on behalf of the Ukrainian people for their contribution to the unification of Europe.

May 20, 2023 – Zelensky appears at the G7 in Japan to continue to appeal for more powerful weapons and tougher sanctions against Moscow.

August 7, 2023 – The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announces an alleged informant for Russia has been detained in connection to a plot to assassinate Zelensky.

May 9, 2024 – Zelensky dismisses State Guard Service (UDO) chief Serhii Rud after two UDO officers are detained over an alleged assassination plot against Zelensky.

February 28, 2025 – A meeting with US President Trump at the White House ends in an argument with Trump and Vice President JD Vance accusing Zelensky of standing in the way of a peace agreement with Russia and not demonstrating enough gratitude for American support.

June 29, 2025 – Zelensky announces he signed a decree that would take Ukraine out of the Ottawa Treaty, the international agreement that bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. The withdrawal still needs to be approved by Ukraine’s parliament. Kyiv has long argued that it cannot continue to be member of the treaty because its attacker – Russia – is using landmines in its own territory. Russia has been using mines extensively in Ukraine’s territory, but according a 2023 report from Human Rights Watch found that Ukraine has also used antipersonnel landmines.

