Series of airstrikes hit Syria’s capital

(CNN) — A series of airstrikes has hit the Syrian capital Damascus, with Syrian state media blaming Israel.

One video from a Syrian television channel shows the Ministry of Defense building being hit live on air, forcing the anchor to take cover.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz shared the footage, saying “the painful blows have begun.”

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Syria as part of its commitment to protect the Druze, an Arab minority at the center of clashes with government loyalists.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

