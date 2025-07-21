US citizen among eight Druze family members executed during Syria’s sectarian violence

By Eyad Kourdi, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Jennifer Hansler, Sarah Dewberry and Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — An American citizen from Oklahoma was among eight men, all family members, rounded up and killed in an execution-style attack during the sectarian violence that flared in Syria last week.

Hosam Saraya, a 35-year-old Syrian-American, was identified by friend Bahaa Imad and a US relative as one of eight men whose killing was captured on a video that circulated on social media over the weekend.

The video, which has been geolocated by CNN, shows a group of armed men wearing military uniforms and face masks firing on eight captives while shouting “God is great.”

CNN cannot independently verify the identify of the gunmen in the video. It has reached out to the Syrian government for comment.

Saraya’s brother Kareem and other family members were also executed, according to the US relative, who asked not to be named for her safety. She spoke directly with relatives in Syria who said the family’s male members had all been killed – leaving only their wives and daughters.

The killings occurred on July 17 amid an outbreak of sectarian violence between Syrian Druze groups and Bedouin tribes in the Druze-majority Suwayda province.

Saraya, who had studied in Oklahoma before returning to Syria, belonged to the Druze community, an Arab religious group of roughly one million people who primarily live in Syria, Lebanon and Israel. He had gone to Syria to care for his father who was ill, the US relative said.

The relative said female family members who survived the massacre recalled how militants had stormed the family’s multi-story home early in the morning, prompting the residents to fight back in defense.

After one of the family members was wounded, the rest surrendered their weapons, she said, and the men were taken outside.

Bahaa Imad, a 20-year-old friend of the Saraya family, corroborated these details, saying he witnessed the militants storm the home and forcibly remove eight men, while leaving female family members inside.

‘Pray for us’

The US relative first learned of the attack when one of the female survivors sent her a desperate message: “Pray for us, they kidnapped the boys, they shot the house, they stole stuff”.

Twelve hours passed as the family desperately waited for news, hoping their relatives would return safely. It wasn’t until another overseas relative saw the videos circulating of their execution that they realized the eight men had been killed.

Imad said relatives later told him the captives were marched 200 meters to Tishreen Square, where they were lined up and executed. One of the men had sent a final message to friends that read, “Come and help us if you can. They surrounded us,” Imad said.

Imad identified Hosam Saraya’s body after watching the video.

“I don’t know how monsters can do that,” the US relative told CNN.

Asked about Saraya, the US State Department confirmed Monday that an American citizen had died in Suwayda.

It did not offer details about the death but said it was “greatly concerned when any US citizen is harmed overseas, wherever they are” and called “for accountability in all cases where US citizens are harmed abroad.”

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin also confirmed the killing of an American from the state in Syria.

“Hosam was an Oklahoman and member of the Druze community who was tragically executed alongside other members of his family in Syria,” Lankford wrote on X. “We are praying for his family, friends, and the entire community as they grieve this senseless loss.”

Mullin wrote on X that an “American citizen from Oklahoma” was “brutally executed alongside his family members in Syria,” adding he was working with partners in the region to learn more. His tweet did not name the Saraya family.

Widespread violence between the Druze minority and Bedouin tribes in southern Syria erupted on July 13 and has left hundreds dead in the latest explosion of sectarian bloodletting since the authoritarian rule of Bashar al-Assad was toppled by a coalition of Islamist rebels.

The violence drew Israeli intervention in support of the Druze, as well as US condemnation and an international scramble to stop the fighting spiraling further.

The Syrian government said over the weekend that clashes in Suwayda had stopped after a ceasefire agreement was reached between the government, Druze groups, and Bedouin tribes.

A separate ceasefire was agreed between Syria and Israel. The deal was announced by US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who said it was “embraced” by Turkey, Jordan and other neighboring countries.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.