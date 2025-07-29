Huge Pacific quake triggers tsunami alerts for Japan, Alaska, Hawaii and all of the US West Coast

By Taylor Ward, Helen Regan, Nina Subkhanberdina, Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Tsunami warnings have been issued for parts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska, as well as all of Hawaii, after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off Russia’s remote and sparsely populated far eastern coast.

The earthquake hit about 74 miles (119 kilometers) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia at a depth of 20.7 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey, which upgraded the quake’s strength from an initial 8 magnitude estimate.

The quake is the strongest on the planet since 2011, when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake hit northeast Japan, triggering a devastating tsunami.

A tsunami threat was declared in Russia’s Kamchatka’s Peninsula, according to local governor Vladimir Solodov who urged residents to stay clear of coastlines. A tsunami wave 3-4 meters high has been recorded in the Yelizovo District of Kamchatka, according to authorities. Minimal damage had been reported so far, Solodov said.

A tsunami warning has also been issued for the Pacific coast of Japan, with the country’s Meteorological Agency warning that waves up to 3 meters are expected to reach the country between 10 and 11 a.m. local time. The agency warned people to stay away from the coast.

A tsunami warning was also issued for the state of Hawaii, with the first waves expected to hit around 7:17 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

“A tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii. Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the Weather Service warned.

A tsunami warning is also in effect for portions of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. A tsunami watch is in place for the west coasts of Canada and the US to the Mexico border.

The earthquake’s epicenter lies off the coast of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, a remote part of the country that is sparsely populated.

Kamchatka is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

Residents were being evacuated on Sakhalin, a Russian island in the Pacific that lies to the southwest of the epicenter, according to Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko, RIA News reported.

