Wildfire in southern France kills elderly woman and burns 11,000 hectares

By Pierre Barin

(CNN) — A fast-moving wildfire in southern France has scorched more than 11,000 hectares across 15 municipalities, killing one person, local officials said Wednesday.

“We mourn the death of an elderly woman in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, who apparently did not want to leave her home,” Rémy Recio, a regional official, told CNN affiliate BFMTV.

The blaze, which broke out Tuesday afternoon near Ribaute in the Aude department, has also injured two civilians and seven firefighters, Recio added.

About 1,500 firefighters battled the flames overnight, with 320 more reinforcements arriving Wednesday.

Aerial operations had resumed Wednesday morning with four Canadair water bombers, a heavy-lift helicopter capable of carrying four tons of water, and four DASH aircraft assisting ground crews.

“The very provisional material toll indicates approximately thirty vehicles burned out and 25 homes affected by the flames. 2,500 homes are currently without power,” said the Aude prefecture in a press release Wednesday. “The fire remains very active and weather conditions will still be adverse on August 6.”

