Protesters in Israel demand hostage deal in one of the largest demonstrations since Gaza conflict began

(CNN) — Large crowds of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday, launching a nationwide grassroots strike and widespread protests to demand the government secure the release of 50 hostages still in Gaza.

In one of the largest coordinated demonstrations since the beginning of the Gaza war nearly two years ago, protesters blocked major roads, closed private businesses, and staged rallies in big cities.

People also protested outside government minister’s homes. Organizers estimated that hundreds of thousands took part in the strike across Israel.

The day of protests began at 06:29am, the exact time when Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

Family members of the hostages, leading the strike alongside the October Council, which represents bereaved families from the war, held a press conference in Tel Aviv, announcing an “emergency break” until the hostages are released.

“Today, we stop everything to save the lives of 50 hostages and soldiers. Today, we stop everything to remember the supreme value of the sanctity of life,” said Anat Engrest, whose son Matan, is held hostage in Gaza.

Polls have repeatedly shown a large majority in Israel support a ceasefire deal to release all of the hostages in exchange for an end to the war. The last round of negotiations fell apart in late-July, when the US and Israel withdrew their teams from talks in Doha, accusing Hamas of not negotiating in good faith.

“We are united in one simple demand directed at the Israeli government: Put an Israeli proposal on the table today for a comprehensive deal – to end the war in exchange for the return of the last hostage. No slogans, no sabotage, no demands that we know the other side won’t accept,” said Vicky Cohen, whose son Nimrod, is a hostage. “It’s time to end the horrific nightmare the entire country has been living in for 22 months.”

The strike was announced last week, following the Israeli security cabinet’s decision to expand the war and take over Gaza City, despite the Israeli military’s warning that the operations could endanger the 50 remaining hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.

The Israeli military says the operation will begin “soon” and the government says it will provide the local population with tents before relocating them “for their protection.” Almost the entire population in Gaza has been displaced, with many forced to move multiple times.

As of early Sunday afternoon, Israeli police say 38 protesters had been arrested across the country for disturbing the peace.

Israel’s largest labor organization, the Histadrut, did not join the strike, though it encouraged employers to let workers participate. But many technology companies, law firms, academic institutions and private sector enterprises announced their participation and support, alongside citizens who declared they would take the day off or refrain from business transactions.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed support for the hostage families, while visiting the central gathering at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. “All of the people of Israel are anxious, concerned, and want the hostages to come home. There is not a single Israeli woman or man who does not want them home,” Herzog said.

But members of the Israeli government slammed the day of protests.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting: “Those who are calling today to end the war without defeating Hamas not only harden Hamas’s stance and delay the release of our hostages – they are also ensuring that the horrors of October 7 will repeat themselves again and again.”

Itamar Ben Gvir, the far-right Minister of National Security, said the strike was a “cynical political maneuver on the backs of the hostages,” linking it to long-standing anti-government protest movement.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents most of the hostages who remain in Gaza, said in response: “You can continue to hide behind spins and political calculations, but you cannot escape responsibility.”

The Forum announced plans to set up a protest encampment on the Gaza border called “Waypoint 50” – representing the 50 hostages – to continue pressuring the government to secure their release.

